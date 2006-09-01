AllHealth Insurance Services Introduces Student Health Insurance

San Bernardino, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --AllHealth Insurance Services today, introduced Student Health Insurance into its line of health insurance resource offerings on HealthInsuranceFinders.com. The addition fills a gap in the site’s resources, which have long included every other major type of health-related insurance. Visitors to the site will now find consumer resources to help parents and students make educated choices when evaluating student health insurance options.



“As one of the most visited online health insurance resources on the net, we receive many inquiries from students across the country looking for health insurance. Many of the questions that we get asked regularly have been answered in our new step-by-step student health insurance buyer’s guide. This guide will walk you through the process of understanding all of your student health plan options and provide you with the knowledge necessary to make this important decision. Our recently added Student Health Insurance Directory will help you find a professional insurance agent in your area to provide you with quotes and answer any other questions you might have.” Said Todd Faucher, Vice President of AllHealth Insurance Services.



The new Student Health section is a comprehensive approach to this type of insurance, offering guidance and connecting visitors with insurance providers in their state through the site’s online marketplace. The new section is built around a step-by-step guide aimed at helping students understand the health insurance requirements at their college and then evaluating the options that meet those requirements. By following the guide, students will understand which option will give them the best coverage for the lowest price, whether that be keeping their current insurance, accepting their college’s offering or going with another provider.



Visit the new Student Health Insurance section at http://www.healthinsurancefinders.com/student-health-insurance.html



About AllHealth Insurance Services, Inc.



AllHealth Insurance Services was founded in 1995 as an independent, licensed agency offering traditional health insurance plans. In 2001, the company launched HealthInsuranceFinders.com, one of the first online health insurance resources.



HealthInsuranceFinders.com is a medical insurance hub dedicated to providing resources that help consumers find and make educated choices about health insurance. The site offers insurance company profiles, plan descriptions, how-to guides, news, a Q&A blog and a marketplace to help connect consumers with the best and most affordable health insurance plans in their state.



For more information, please visit: http://www.healthinsurancefinders.com





