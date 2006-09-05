Quantum Units Education Announces Free Ceu Course in HIV/AIDS

Los Osos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Quantum Units Education is a nationally approved provider of online and home study continuing education units for professionals working in the mental health field. Reaching out to help licensees with personal and affordable service, QUE is driven by a pay-it-forward philosophy.



In line with this philosophy, QUE is offering to all licensed professionals a free 2 hour ceu course in HIV/AIDS when taken in conjunction with any other online ceu course.



Addressing such issues as mental disorders often found in those infected with HIV and assessing and diagnosing HIV-infected substance-abusing clients, participants can earn 2 continuing education units towards the renewal of their license.



Along with QUE’s many other online ceu courses, the free HIV/AIDS course is available in an online format. Licensees may access the free ceu course via the company’s website at http://quantumunitsed.com. Participants may also sign up for announcements regarding future ceu courses through the company’s live RSS feed located on the website.



