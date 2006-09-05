Healing With The Power of Sound

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Enlivening the Body’s Healing Ability through Sound is an ancient technology described in the compelling multimedia course by author, Diane Mandle: Ancient Sounds for a New Age: Introduction to Himalayan Sacred Sound Instruments.



Mandle received extensive training from expert and pioneer in this tradition, Richard Rudis, founder of Sacred Sound Workshops. Currently the only State Certified Tibetan Bowl Sound Healer in California, she maintains a vibrant Integrative Body/Mind practice in the San Diego area. For the last eight years, Mandle has also been conducting educational sound programs and concerts and is a regular guest facilitator at the Deepak Chopra Center. Known nationally, she is a sought-after guest speaker and spokesperson for personal development, and healing.



Passionately interested in healing on all levels, Diane recently gave a presentation to the Oncology staff and cancer survivors at La Jolla, California’s Sharp Mary Birch Hospital For Women as part of the June 4, 2006 National Cancer Survivor Celebration. “The concert was pleasing, intriguing and also healing…I would offer Diane again as a healer and/or teacher of healers,” said Laurel Barile who has been the social director of the Polinsky oncology unit at Sharp for over 18 years.



Ancient Sounds for a New Age contributes a compelling clarity to this centuries-old craft, creating the first comprehensive multimedia home study course in Sound Healing using Himalayan instruments. Students now have a step by step workbook/dvd & cd that can be a foundation for their future in-person training. “There is much to learn and there are no complete/definitive works (in print) yet available. Diane has managed, however, through her own personal alchemy, to create a manual that the reader can use with complete confidence.” Richard M. Rudis, founder Sacred Sounds Workshops©



According to Mandle, ancient teachings and modern science agree that all animate and inanimate things in existence are made up at their most essential level of vibrating, pulsing energy. Through the Ages, mystics have recounted their experience of this energy. “We are living in an age of accelerated spiritual growth that calls for accelerated healing measures,” Diane has stated. “People are becoming more conscious of the need to bring the human energy field into alignment with our physical body. The Tibetan singing bowls have been used through the millennia with great effectiveness as a method for harmonizing body, mind and spirit.”



The Healing Bowls can also be experienced through Diane’s critically acclaimed CD “Return to Om”. Osteopathic physician, Michael Verilli, wrote:



"I felt any inner stress and anxiety completely disappear as I relaxed into a profound sense of inner calm, peace, and oneness…I am convinced that the Tibetan singing bowls are an essential part of sound healing and an extremely valuable tool in integrative medicine today, especially for the healing of stress and for pain relief."



For more information about Ancient Sounds for a New Age: Introduction to Himalayan Sacred Sound Instruments or to schedule an interview with Diane, go to www.soundenergyhealing.com or call 760-9944-3441.



