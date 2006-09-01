New Online Multiplayer Game Takes You Through the Life of a Pimp

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --There are a number of very popular online multiplayer games, but a new free online game, Pimpin.com.au, is really turning heads and drawing a lot of attention.



The game takes the player through the life of a Pimp as you work to build your net worth. You’ve got to hustle and work hard to beat out the rest of the pack and take yourself to the top. Each game usually lasts around 2 weeks and there are fantastic prizes for all winners such as a Sony Playstation Portable and much more. One of the latest prizes being offered is a plasma television valued at over $4000. Best of all, the game is completely free to play.



The game is relatively new but has caught on with hundreds of participants in each game competing for the coveted number one spot. The game can be played online so there is nothing to install or download as the entire game is web based. There is also a forum so you can talk strategy and talk smack with some of the other players.



“Massive Online Multiplayer Games and video games such as Grand Theft Auto and True Crime are really popular at this time, so we created a fusion of the two and it has done really well so far,” says Pimpin.com.au owner Dan Rucci. “We are very excited about the future.”



You can visit the web site, sign up, and compete for the prizes at http://www.pimpin.com.au.





