Commence Industrial CRM President Outlines Focus and Value Proposition for Manufacturers

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.



According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./) “Though it seems obvious to the leading industrial manufacturers and distributors, choosing a focus is a difficult task that few industrial organizations do consistently well. Creating a focus is as easy as articulately answering the following question: What customers can we serve better than anyone else? Your research should point you in a clear direction. Leading industrial organizations state that clearly defining the target market, including job title, pains, number of potential customers, locations, and any other pertinent information, is an extremely useful way to generate a list of viable prospects. “



Manufacturers will next need to determine if they need additional channel resources to reach this target market. If so, create a clear profile of the ideal distributor or manufacturer’s rep and generate a list of candidates.



Clearly Define a Value Proposition



Caretsky insists, “Defining your value proposition is a key task for all industrial management teams. Without a clear value proposition, sales reps will have varying success and deliver a myriad of messages to your target markets. Start by answering the following question: what services do we provide to our target market better than any competing alternative in the world? This should not be an easy answer. It needs to be specific, compelling, and something truly unique that customers care about. Most importantly, it needs to be quantifiable. The term value proposition is widely overused, and often “valueless” because it has no money associated with it.”



Commence offers industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.



Commence Corporation

www.commence.com/mfg/

Larry Caretsky

Marketing@commence.com

732-380-9100



