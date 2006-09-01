Canadian Manufacturers Chose Encompix ERP Software

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --As a growing company GVS needed an integrated system to replace QuickBooks and other manual and non-integrated systems. As always references played a big part with GVS talking with other Encompix Canadian customers Reko International and Systematix. Located in Tilbury, Ontario, Global Vehicle Systems (GVS) provides automotive and non-automotive parts production from single cells to complete line automation. They offer plastics and metal tooling and assembly, interior trim module gauges and fixtures and the finest and most complete fuel tank assembly systems.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Typical results achieved by our customers include:

• Reduction in costs by 30%

• Increased margin by 10-25%

• 100% revenue growth with little additional indirect cost

• Improved change control resulted in $250,000 in additional revenue

• Reduced delivery cycle times by 40%

• Greater visibility and control over project costs

• Reduced costs in one department by 50%

• Accounting month-end closing time halved

• Elimination of non-value added activities resulting in savings of over $100,000 per year

• Win profitable business in new markets



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



