Company Name Change Cause for Celebration

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --For over 80 years, Stump Printing Co., Inc. has been a leader in the Prom and party supply industry. Since their establishment in 1926, the company has sold enough crepe paper and curling ribbon to circle the globe more than 50 times! Always on the lookout for a reason to party, the company announced this week that they would officially be changing their name from Stump Printing Co., Inc. to ShindigZ, the World’s Largest Party Superstore, which is the name of the company’s fastest growing brand.



Since the launch of the Shindigz brand name in 1999, the unparalleled growth has impressed Shindigz Owner and Chairman of the Board, Shep Moyle. Sales of the 46,000 items featured in the ShindigZ catalogs and on the ShindigZ websites now make up more than 60 percent of the company’s total business.



“While Stumps remains the leader in the prom and school markets with eight out of every ten schools choosing Stumps for their event supplies, we have chosen to change the public name of our company to reflect the increasing role of our consumer franchise and to match the well-known ShindigZ brand to our overall corporate identity,” said Moyle



Webster’s Dictionary defines a shindig as “a large or lavish party.” Therefore, the name change makes the company’s name as enjoyable as their festive products. According to company President Jeanice Croy, “[The Shindigz name] better represents who we are. It is positive, upbeat, and exciting. It symbolizes the fun those of us at ShindigZ bring to work with us every day and the delight we desire to bring to our customers.”



Customers should not expect changes in any of the company’s 8 catalogs or 12 websites. The time-honored tradition of the Stumps name will continue as their Prom & Party catalog enters its ninth decade of serving schools and party planners in all 50 states and 55 countries. The ShindigZ and BirthdayZ consumer catalogs will maintain their reputation as the premiere, one-stop, party supply megastores they have been for years. The company’s internet business has been rapidly expanding, with ShindigZ websites currently handling over one million new visitors every month. Their web presence will only develop further as technology improves. The same top-notch service experienced by customers in the past will also remain and, as the company continues to grow, this service will expand and improve as well.



Branching off from the larger Stumps brand name, ShindigZ has blossomed into an umbrella consumer brand with numerous offshoots of its own. In addition to the ShindigZ parent brand there are BirthdayZ by ShindigZ, which focuses on children’s birthday party supplies; BannerZ by ShindigZ, offering low cost banners for use in homes, restaurants, or at all types of celebrations; and Costumes by ShindigZ, the most recent addition to the ShindigZ family tree and the world’s largest costume superstore.



Above all, ShindigZ instantly conveys the message of an enjoyable and fun-loving company; a company that continues to expand and adapt to the ever-changing global marketplace. “While the Stumps name has served us very well for the past 80 years,” said Moyle, “we believe that this change will serve us even better for the next 80.”



About ShindigZ

Since 1926, ShindigZ has been America’s leading supplier of prom and party supplies. Its family of brands includes Stumps Prom, Stumps Spirit, Everything Elementary, ShindigZ, BirthdayZ by ShindigZ, BannerZ by ShindigZ, Costumes by ShindigZ, Celebration Fantastic, Prom Wishes, American Prom, and SpiritLine. It ships products from its facilities in South Whitley, Ind. across the United States and around the world to 55 countries. With more than 36,000 products, eight different catalogs, and 12 distinct websites, it provides customers with the complete party solution. For more information about ShindigZ, go to www.stumpsparty.com.



