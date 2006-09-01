3CX Announces Opening of UK Office

London presence to serve UK IP PBX software market
London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --3CX Ltd, developers of IP PBX software, have opened an office in London, UK. The London presence will help support UK based users as well as facilitating the expansion of its UK reseller network.
The company’s main product is 3CX Phone System for Windows, a software based IP PBX that offers numerous benefits over a traditional, proprietary PBX:
* Savings on call costs by using VOIP providers
* Easy installation since product is designed for Windows
* Management made easy via web based configuration.
* Eliminates separate phone wiring
* Allows easy hot desking and teleworking
About 3CX Phone System for Windows
3CX Phone System for Windows supports standard SIP software / hardware phones. It allows calls to be made via a VOIP service provider or via the regular PSTN. More information about the product scheduled for release in September 2006 is available at: http://www.3cx.com/phone-system/.
UK Office details:
3CX Ltd
Communications House
26 York Street
W1U 6PZ London
Phone +44 (0) 845 230 4024
Fax +44 (0) 845 230 4025
About 3CX
3CX is a privately held company with a management team backed by years of experience in developing and selling network infrastructure software. It maintains a global presence with localized information available in German (www.3cx.de), Spanish (www.3cx.es), French (www.3cx.fr), Portuguese (www.3cx.com.br), Japanese (www.3cx.jp), Traditional Chinese (www.3cx.com.tw) Simplified Chinese (www.3cx.cn) and Korean (www.3cx.co.kr). Furthermore a localized website is maintained for all major countries: www.3cx.it, www.3cx.nl, www.3cx.ru, www.3cx.pl, www.3cx.ae, www.3cx.gr, www.3cx.cz, www.3cx.dk, www.3cx.fi, www.3cx.hu, www.3cx.jp, www.3cx.no and www.3cx.se.
For more information contact: Tamara Borg (tamara@3cx.com)
3CX Ltd.
Engomi Business Center
1, 28th October Street
2414 Nicosia, Cyprus
Tel: +357 22461392
Website: http://www.3cx.com.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.