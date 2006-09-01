VIP Quality Software Announces New Task Management System Release

Odessa, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 -VIP Quality Software launches VIP Task Manager v1.0, a new client/server software for enterprise task management. The system allows planning, scheduling, managing, reporting and tracking tasks, appointments, projects, and any company activities as to do list, project tree or employee schedule items



Authorized VIP Task Manager users can simultaneously access the common database through Local Network (LAN) to see, add, edit and delete their workgroup or personal tasks, if they are grunted appropriate permissions.



The solution is tailored for small and midsize business, government and non-government institutes, non-profit and educational organizations, as well as project teams, workgroups and company departments.



ABOUT VIP QUALITY SOFTWARE LINE

At present VIP Quality Software productivity line consists of VIP Simple To Do List, VIP Organizer, VIP Team To Do List and the new product - VIP Task Manager. These programs provide users with productivity tools ranging from individual to corporate needs.



ABOUT VIP QUALITY SOFTWARE

VIP Quality Software is a privately held company, founded in March 2004 and headquartered in Odessa, Ukraine. The company specializes in development of task management, time management, project management and human resource management software. Its products are well-known in more than 50 countries of the world.



