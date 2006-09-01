Privacyware and Privatefirewall Named 2006 Readers’ Choice Award Winner by Windows IT Pro

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2006 --Privatefirewall was named a winner in the Firewall/Desktop category of the 2006 Windows IT Pro Readers’ Choice Awards. Kim Paulsen, Group Publisher of Penton Media’s Windows IT Pro, announced the winners of the fifth-annual contest today.



“The 2006 Windows IT Pro Readers' Choice Awards continue our tradition of honoring products that our readers tell us are most worthy of recognition,” said Paulsen. “These are the hardware, software, and services that measure up where it counts most--in the businesses, agencies, and institutions that rely on them to deliver what they promise.”



Readers were asked to vote on their product preferences in 12 broad technology categories. More than 5,200 readers chose the best among more than 750 products and services.



“The IT pros who voted in this year's awards are tough, in-the-trenches critics,” Paulsen continued. “They demand solid value and performance from the products they use and put those products to the test day after day.” Paulsen concluded, “Readers' Choice award winners can feel proud that the products and services they develop have earned the respect and recognition of the IT world's most knowledgeable and exacting professionals.”



Privatefirewall 5.0 is a multi-layered security program designed to help individuals and businesses protect Windows desktops and servers from malware and unauthorized use. Privatefirewall addresses the Windows vulnerabilities and intrusion techniques that hackers exploit to gain access and cause damage to private systems and data. Privatefirewall 5.0 models and monitors system and application behavior to identify and block activity characteristic of known malware, hacking, phishing and other threat types without the need for virus definitions or intrusion signatures that limit the effectiveness of conventional virus and spyware scanning solutions.



Privatefirewall features include:

- System Anomaly Detection

- Inbound/Outbound Internet Packet Filtering

- Port Scanning

- Advanced Port Tracking Reports

- IP Tracking

- Email Anomaly Detection

- Application Control Engine Monitoring

- Website/URL Blocking

- Process Monitor



"Proactive, dependable, and easy-to-use are the key attributes that have made Privatefirewall a top desktop defense solution," said Greg Salvato, CEO of Privacyware. "Privacyware remains committed to developing innovative defense capabilities that expand protection from defined threats as well as the continuous stream of new malware and exploits that plague every PC and network. We are tremendously honored that the Readers of Windows IT Pro have recognized Privatefirewall for its capabilities, quality and value and greatly appreciate this recognition.”



Pricing and Availability

Privatefirewall 5.0 is available now. Visit http://www.privacyware.com to download a 30-day free trial and review additional product information. Privatefirewall supports Windows XP, Windows 2000, and Windows Server 2000/2003.



About Privacyware

Privacyware is an innovative provider of multi-layered endpoint defense and enterprise security intelligence software. Our products increase the level of protection from new and known malware and intrusions in individual, small business, and large enterprise computing environments and enable IT managers, security analysts, and security and compliance officers to more thoroughly understand the environments for which they are responsible and to more effectively identify and comprehend malicious and/or deviant activity.



For more information, please see: www.privacyware.com



About Windows IT Media



Penton’s Windows IT Media, the largest independent Windows IT community in the world, includes flagship print publication Windows IT Pro. First published in 1995, Windows IT Pro is the editorial leader in its field and has a paid subscription base of 110,000. The magazine is published in 13 languages and has an international reach into 160 countries. Windows IT Pro UPDATE, the group’s flagship email newsletter, is the only e-newsletter to make BtoB Magazine’s Media Power 50 list.



Windows IT Media also includes SQL Server Magazine and MSD2D. SQL Server Magazine has 30,000 paid subscribers, and three email newsletters sent to more than 130,000 opt-in subscribers. MSD2D is a rich online information resource for IT professionals, with a focus on the software developer community. MSD2D has a robust product mix that includes a vertical search engine, Web sites, partner directories, email newsletters, trade show programs and Web seminars.



The Windows IT Media network has 2.5 million unique visitors to its websites each month, and over one million (gross) subscribers who opt-in to one or more of our email newsletters. Windows IT Media is the world’s leading producer of custom roadshows, paid conferences and paid workshops for Windows and SQL Server IT professionals.



For more information visit: www.windowsitpro.com/pressroom, and www.windowsitmedia.com.



