American Consumers Are Ready to Party!

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Although American consumers are beset with what seems to be never-ending amounts of bad news ranging from high gas prices to terrorism fears to concerns of a slowing economy, a recent poll of American consumers by Shindigz.com shows consumers are ready to escape from the day to day and throw more parties.



In one of its well-known “party polls”,Shindigz asked American consumers if they planned on throwing more parties, less parties or about the same amount as last year in the coming months. Over 56% of consumers responded that they plan on throwing more parties with 36% responding that they would be hosting the same number of parties. Only 14% said they would have fewer parties in the coming months.



“I think it is a sign of the times,” said Shep Moyle, Chairman of Shindigz.com. “The American consumer is looking today for an escape from the daily grind and the news of the day. Gathering together with friends is a way to connect and celebrate our relationships” Moyle said.



Shindigz is a leading on-line and direct marketing company specializing in parties, birthdays and special events serving all 50 states and 55 countries overseas. Shindigz offers over 38,000 items and over 4,000 items just for Halloween.



Moyle says Shindigz sees Halloween shaping up this year to surpass even last years records. Shindigz will be conducting its “party poll” for Halloween customers this year as well asking such questions as “who would you rather be for Halloween—George Bush or Hilary Clinton”?



For more information about Shindigz party polls visit www.Shindigz.com.



