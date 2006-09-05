Praise and Worship Conference Set for Fall

Aiken, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Teej’s Productions’ gospel recording artist, Thelma J. Robinson is about to take women to a higher plane in praise and worship. Starting on Friday, October 27, thru Saturday, October 28, 2006 at the Beulah Grove Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia, Thelma will be hosting the most highly anticipated Praise and Worship Conference dedicated to women in the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area).



To prepare you for your new state of freedom, Mother Willie Mae Rivers, who serves under the administration of Bishop G.E. Patterson as General Supervisor of the Department of Women and President of the Women’s International Convention of the Church of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) will serve as the keynote speaker for the Friday evening service beginning at 7:00 PM. On Saturday morning commencing at 9:00 AM, you’ll find the eloquently profound Elder Bernice A. King of Atlanta, GA, daughter of slain civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the late Mrs. Coretta Scott King offering challenges to the congregation through God’s word.



Thelma’s plans for the conference include the debut of the Higher Praise Mass Choir, which will consist of women from various locations across the CSRA, who’ll represent their churches in a combined ensemble. Thelma has invited local, national and international speakers to address the congregation.



Sponsorship opportunities are available for the upcoming conference and are open to businesses, churches, community organizations and individuals. Tickets for the conference will go on sale on Friday, September 8, 2006 and can be purchased at these locations: Busy Bee Beauty Shop (803) 649-4566, Haven of Rest Christian Store (803) 642-7814, both located in Aiken; Green’s Christian Bookstore, New Ellenton (803) 652-3740 or Pyramid Music & Video, Gordon Hwy., Augusta, GA (706) 733-0923. For more details about the conference, becoming a sponsor or joining the Higher Praise Mass Choir, please contact Teej’s Productions at (803) 649-9309, (803) 439-6875 or via email at teejsproductions@yahoo.com.



