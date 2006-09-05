Better Homes Goes International

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Better Homes, Dubai’s biggest real estate agency, has announced plans to open offices worldwide in a bid to extend its global reach to clients. New offices in the UK and India are set to officially open next month (September 2006) with more worldwide openings expected to follow in Russia, Pakistan, Turkey, and throughout the Gulf region.



Launching in Mumbai the company offers the sale of Dubai and Mumbai property to both Indian residents and Indian expats (non-Indian residents) such as those in Dubai. UK operations will originally focus on offering British nationals Dubai property with plans to sell UK property scheduled for the end of the year. Further openings across the UK and India are planned for later in the year.



Having been established in Dubai for 20 years and entered the Saudi Arabian Market in 2004 Better Homes has pioneered the introduction professional real estate services in the Middle East. The company is a market leader in the region and currently has 10 offices in Dubai and 8 offices in KSA with a soon to be ninth office opening in the holy city, Mecca. By developing operations worldwide the company aims to reach its untapped markets. Expanding initially to the UK and India, further openings are intended in Russia, Pakistan, Oman, Bahrain, and Jordan by the end of the year with Turkey, Qatar and Kuwait pencilled for early 2007.



International Development Director, Jasmine Smith, commented “I think the strength of the Better Homes brand and the fact we have 20 years experience in property is vital as it allows us to have the infrastructure to launch these services abroad; what we are offering is a very refined service. By having a presence in markets such as the UK and India we enjoy a great deal of synergy between the services we offer and our international audiences. For instance, Indian expats here in Dubai can invest back home and allow us to manage their investment over there using a trusted provider with a Dubai presence – it gives clients peace of mind and enhances the overall customer experience.”



Commenting on the company’s development Managing Director, Ryan Mahoney, added, “Our international operations are the next logical step in making us more accessible to our overseas clients and enhancing our offering to those in existing markets such as here in Dubai. Our ultimate goal is to provide clients with a worldwide service at their doorstep.”



