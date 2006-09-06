Fake Hoodia Scams Abound – Make Sure You’re Buying The Real Deal

Naples, Florida -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --Pure South African Hoodia Gordonii is rare, expensive and rapidly becoming as exclusive of a commodity as diamonds. There is only one place in the world where authentic Hoodia Gordonii is grown for commercial export and that is the Western Cape of South Africa. There are only 5 major farmers on the African continent authorized to grow Hoodia Gordononii and of those, only one has authorization to sell the pure powder directly to the US market.



The scarcity and expense of pure Hoodia Gordonii is causing a worldwide scam of fake Hoodia products being sold. Many of these Hoodia imposters claim to have the real thing but lab testing shows they are actually offering a common cactus called Opuntia or Chinesse Extract. And what is even worse is some fake hoodia products contained ground plant material of 'unknown origins', starch, maltodextrin, rice powders, and sawdust! So its no wonder that one third of all hopeful Hoodia consumers have had bad results, they are buying bogus products sold to them by rip off artists that contain absolutely no genuine Hoodia Gordonii!



The good news is there are three Sure-Fire ways to verify the authenticity of Genuine Hoodia Gordonii products before you buy them. The primary method for determining that the vendor is selling you genuine Hoodia Gordonii is to look for a document called the C.I.T.E.S certificate. It stands for the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Hoodia Gordonii is a protected plant species and it can only be sold and exported when a valid C.I.T.E.S certificate has been issued. Without this certification, any attempt to import Hoodia into the United States will be seized by US Customs at the point of entry. So, you can be certain that if they have a valid CITES certificate, you are buying the real deal.



But beware! Some websites claim to have a valid CITES certificate, but when you look at it you will notice the importer and/or exporter have been whited-out. A real certificate will clearly state the legal importer and exporter for the shipment. So take a good close look before you decide that they are legitimate Hoodia vendors.



The second way to authenticate genuine hoodia importers is to ask to view their USDA Import License. All Hoodia Gordonii importers must have a valid USDA license and be registered by the Food and Drug Administration. Any honest Hoodia Gornodii supply company will happily, in fact proudly display all of these credentials to verify they are lawful trustworthy suppliers. If they seem hesitant, or their paperwork seems shifty or incomplete, look elsewhere for your Hoodia, don't let yourself become their next victim.



The final and perhaps most decisive method to verify genuine Hoodia products is called the Alkemists Lab Report which I discuss in full detail at my website: www.Superchargedweightloss.com/weight-loss-supplements/pure-hoodia-gordonii.htm to help you decisively authenticate pure Hoodia Gordonii products from the imposters.



