The Real Estate Capital Institute Announces Relocation

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --The Real Estate Capital Institute recently announced plans to relocate to the Original Sears Tower located at 900 S. Homan Avenue within the rapidly redeveloping North Lawndale neighborhood on the city's Westside. The Institute is currently located at 3517 West Arthington Street, just west of the Tower.



The Institute chose this distinctive 100-year-old landmark not only because of its prestige and architectural/historical merits, but because of its visibility within the community.



The Institute selected the Homan Square area for a variety of reasons. The Financial District is only 10 minutes east. A strong labor pool of technology talent is emerging on the City's West Side drawing from areas such as Wicker Park, Bucktown and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods. Lastly, the area around the Tower offers ample parking and can be reached from nearly every point in the metropolitan area via the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290).



Although no specific relocation dates have been announced, The Real Estate Capital Institute is the first tenant to commit to occupying this property.



The Real Estate Capital Institute is a research organization is staffed by volunteers dedicated to studying and understanding real estate capital markets within the United States. According to Nat Zvislo, research director, "the Institute provides timely information to investors, developers, lenders, service providers and others interested in tracking overall realty capital markets."



Market research is based on a variety of sources. In addition to the Institute's primary research, data is gathered and analyzed from capital providers, investors, academia, appraisers/advisors, government agencies, industry trade groups and advisory panel members. More information is available about the Institute at www.reci.com. Hourly rate updates are available throughout each business day by calling the Real Estate Capital Rateline at 773-227-4825.



