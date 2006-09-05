Reksoft Brings Technology Innovation to the Postal Service Business

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Reksoft, the software outsourcing vendor with primary resource base in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that it successfully developed an innovative software solution to raise the efficiency of Germany’s leading manufacturer of franking machines, Francotyp-Postalia.



As an innovative, total solutions provider, Francotyp-Postalia offers a full range of mail center solutions, notably post processing machines. The company manufactures all kind of franking machines from compact entry devices to high performance mailing systems serving the perfect solution for organizations in every size. With more than 900 employees worldwide and sales and service subsidiaries in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, United Kingdom and USA, the company is proud to have more than 260,000 installed franking machines worldwide.



Reksoft and Frankotyp-Postalia GmbH cooperation started in 2005, when Reksoft was chosen from among other providers of software development services from Eastern Europe. The core idea of the project launched by the customer was to improve the performance of operations and it was requested that Reksoft focused solely on the software part of the system, leaving hardware and mechanics untouched.



“Reksoft R&D team demonstrated an excellence in developing the solution we needed. This result increases the performance of our machines and speaks for the high quality of technology knowledge and engineering skills, - says Werner Kampert, Frankotyp-Postalia GmbH Manager, R&D, Software & Hardware. - We are now in the process of running another project with Reksoft and look forward to excelling our relationship in the future”.



Additional information:

About Reksoft (http://www.reksoft.com):



Since 1991 Reksoft provides offshore software development services with a key focus on Telecommunications, Hospitality & Travel, and Financial Services sectors. Reksoft has been delivering software outsourcing solutions for the past 15 years, winning a loyal customer base of such leading enterprises as Aastra Telecom, Dirol Cadbury, First Hop, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, Philip Morris, ProSieben, Saxo Bank, Siemens Switzerland, SoftBrands Hospitality, Swisscom Mobile, T-Systems and UPM. Currently the company counts 300+ employees and has completed the FY2005 with $ 9 mln. in revenue.

