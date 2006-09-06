Looking for a Fantastic Lifestyle That Also Allows You to Have a Fast-moving Property Investment, Murcia Is Hard to Beat

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --Following the complete sell-out of phase 1 and 2, Trampolin Hills Golf Resort has just launched phase 3. Set in the spectacular Murcian landscape in south-east Spain, Trampolin Hills Golf Resort is one of the regions most exciting golf, property and leisure developments in Spain.



Trampolin Hills Golf Resort offers 3- and 4-bedroom houses from only €215,000.



Key Attractions of This Property Opportunity

• High-quality villas at very affordable prices,

• Villas on the first row offers stunning views of the golf course.

• Prices start from €215,000 or €1,546/m² representing excellent value compared to the average cost of property in Spain of €1,942/m²

• All villas are sold with freehold ownership

• The magnificent 18-hole golf course, set on 111 acres, is the centre piece of the development.

• The impressive range of facilities including restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and shops, tennis courts, schools, two five-star hotels and health care clinic.

• The villas come with a 10 year construction guarantee.

• Buyers will have the option to buy a golf share of €5,000 instead of the normal price €10,000. This is valid for two people.



Why Invest in Murcia

• Murcia is No. 1 Hotspot in Spain. Property prices rose more rapidly in the Murcia region last year with a figure of 25.39%, compared to 17.1% for the whole of Spain. This trend looks set to continue.

• Murcia is the sunniest place in Spain where the sun shines more than 320 days of the year with an average year-round temperature of 21 degrees.

• Golfers’ Paradise. In addition to the 18-hole golf course outside villa owners’ door, there are five major golf resorts in Murcia including the famous La Manga Club. Up to a further 29 courses are planned.

• Murcia is not overdeveloped as some other areas of Spain. Stricter planning regulations do now allow massive urbanisation of concrete and high-rise building over nine floors

• Good accessibility with two international airports, and a third one scheduled to open in 2007.

• It is considered as one of the fastest-growing economic regions in Europe. The regional population growth in Murcia is around 9% per annum.



The Development

Trampolin Hills Golf Resort is situated in the stunning countryside in the outskirts of an unspoilt Spanish village, in the province of Murcia. It is located 35 – 45 mins from the two international airports, and 35 mins from the unspoilt beaches. A third airport, Corvera, is scheduled to open in 2007, which is only 15 mins from Trampolin Hills Golf Resort.



The Developer is building an impressive development of 2,500 high-quality homes. Phase 3 has just been released, and with only 87 villas, this community will offer idyllic Spanish living. There will be a choice of four types of detached villas of three- or four bedrooms, ranging from 133m² to 167m². Each villa will come with a private garden of at least 400m² as well as private parking space. Private swimming pool is an optional extra. The villas are sold with freehold ownership.



The magnificent 18-golf course, set on 111 acres, is the centrepiece of the development. It is designed by Manuel Pinero, one of the best Spanish pro players ever,



Prices start from €215,000 up to €310,000. Construction of Phase 3 has started, and is expected to be completed by early 2009.



“Trampolin Hills Golf Resort represents an excellent investment opportunity in real estate in Spain” says John Hagelin, Director of Hot Properties Worldwide.



“Being able to buy to buy a detached, freehold 3-bedroom villa in a great location for less than €225,000 is an opportunity to not be missed .” continues John Hagelin.



