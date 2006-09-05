Happy 5th Birthday BFO Report Generator

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are proud to announce the upcoming 5th birthday of the Report Generator.



The Report Generator was first launched in October 2001, and has gone on from strength to strength. It is the leading Java component for converting XML to PDF documents. Clients such as Siemens, Boeing, KPMG and Columbia University have all benefited from implementing Big Faceless Organization’s flagship product within their organizations.



KPMG say, “I have evaluated a number of big name PDF generators and this, in my opinion, is the best bar none. BFO Report Generator is years ahead of any other product I have evaluated!”



Siemens say, “The Report Generator works solid and fast, our customers are satisfied, we are very satisfied.”



The Report Generator is built on the popular Big Faceless PDF Library and Big Faceless Graph Library, adding their excellent attributes to the leading Java reporting tool on the market. An Extended Edition of the Report Generator and PDF Viewer bolt on are also available to maximise the software’s functionality.



