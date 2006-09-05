Tech Data Pros Announces Asterisk Video Tutorials Site

Irvine, Ca -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Today Tech Data Pros has launched a new video tutorial site for Asterisk, FreePBX, and TrixBox owners called AsteriskTutorials.com (http://asterisktutorials.com).



These high quality educational video tutorials will walk you through beginning to advanced topics. The initial offering includes “Getting Started with TrixBox”, “Introduction to TrixBox”, and “Advanced FreePBX Functions”. There is a complete series of tutorials coming soon to show how to connect to different providers and a series on advanced troubleshooting.



All of the video tutorials are done by Kerry Garrison, well known for his involvement in Asterisk, TrixBox, and FreePBX.



“Asterisk, TrixBox, and FreePBX are experiencing phenomenal growth,” said Kerry Garrison, IT Director for Tech Data Pros and creator of AsteriskTutorials.com. “we felt it was time to provide high quality instructional tutorials to meet the demands on this emerging market..”



Record Rate of Customer Deployments



Many customers have already benefited from deploying Asterisk-based IP PBX systems but there is a serious lack of quality training materials available. AsteriskTutorials.com will provide a much needed source of training material for beginner to intermediate users.



About Tech Data Pros



Founded in 2002, Tech Data Pros is a Business IT Solutions and Telephony Systems Provider in Southern California.



