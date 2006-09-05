Mi2International and Marion Hyper-Sub Join to Offer World’s First Maritime Security Services with Hybrid Submersible / Surface Craft Capabilities

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Mi2International, Inc. (http://www.mi2international.com), a comprehensive professional military, law enforcement, security, peacekeeping, and stability operations company, providing both training and operational solutions, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with Marion Hyper-Sub to offer the world’s first combination of maritime security services that include Hybrid Submersible / Surface Craft (HSSC) capabilities.



The services are designed for all military, security and civilian applications, and the HSSCs are high speed, long range, and all-weather capable surface craft that are vastly superior to manned submersibles.



“HSSCs, being designed for autonomous, long mission deployment times, have resolved 90 percent of the basic safety, cost and performance limitations imposed on today’s mini-subs, including the SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) and the Advanced Seal Delivery System (ASDS),” said Reynolds Marion, Marion Hyper-Sub CEO.



When combined with Mi2International’s standing rapid response teams, port security services, oil platform security, littoral water intelligence programs and submerged operations training packages, the HSSC will allow for greater flexibility and affordability in private maritime security services.



“With the introduction of the HSSC, we are the most capable private security firm to meet training, exercise, contingency and security requirements worldwide,” said Michael Padilla, Mi2International Managing Partner. “Mi2International has this tactical capability in many vastly diverse operations, including Special Reconnaissance (SR), Direct Action (DA), unconventional warfare, anti-terrorism, foreign internal defense, information warfare, security assistance, counter-drug operations, personnel recovery and disaster response.”



For more information about Mi2International’s private security services, please visit http://www.mi2international.com.



About Mi2International, Inc.

Mi2International is a comprehensive professional military, law enforcement, security, peacekeeping, and stability operations company. Mi2International has a regional presence and provides training and operational solutions for the 21st century in support of security and peace, freedom and democracy everywhere. Mi2International customers include Foreign Military Units, Foreign Presidential Protection teams, multi-national corporations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and friendly nations from around the world.



