New eBook Proves America to be the Babylon of Bible Prophecy

Covington, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --The Soon Coming Judgment of God Upon America And How To Escape It is based on Bible prophecy and historical facts about America. Much of these historical facts are little known. These historical facts come from hundreds of books and articles detailing America's little known history. The researchers of these works spent literally hundreds of thousands of hours of intense research and writing.



Among the sources relied upon by these researchers are original documents from private libraries and documents from the U.S. government archive including declassified documents. Some of these authors have relied upon their direct knowledge from their government service.



There are an enormous number of quotes from historical figures, politicians, historians and other writers. Some of the quotes, which readers may find difficult to believe, come from past presidents, members of Congress, and the Congressional Record.



This historical information is used to prove that America fits the Biblical description of Babylon found in Revelation 18. Other important prophetic references and insight into the identity of Babylon come from Revelation 12, 13, 14 and 17 as well as from the books of Jeremiah, Isaiah, Ezekiel and others.



The book of Revelation was written in approximately 96 AD by the Apostle John while he was imprisoned on the Island of Patmos. The book contains his prophetic dreams which he said where revelations of Jesus Christ. While John was describing Babylon, it is quite significant that his description of Babylon accurately portrays the present day United States. His description of Babylon was penned some 1396 years before the discovery of the North American continent by Christopher Columbus in 1492.



The book details how all of John's description of Babylon and many more from the Old Testament identify the U.S. to be Babylon. Carefully detailed are both those descriptions which quite obviously represent the U.S. and other descriptions which are not so obvious until one sees the supporting documentation.



Who cares if the Bible identifies America to be Babylon? Anyone who has an interest in knowing the future cares. This includes most of the world. Millions of people read their horoscope every day. People are clamoring to fortune tellers, psychics, mediums and mystics in hopes of learning the future. The Bible promises to reveal certain future events. Millions of Bible believers across the U.S. believe the prophecies of the Bible to be true. What the Bible reveals about Babylon is that it will be destroyed. It also reveals what people must do to avoid being part of this destruction.



How one can avoid the coming destruction is carefully detailed in the final chapter of the book. The evidence is irrefutable, whether it is believed is up to the reader.



