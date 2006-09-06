Wondershare Launches Pocket DVD Suite

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --Wondershare, Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite, an all-in-one, easy-to-use DVD/Video to Pocket PC, Smart Phone, Palm and more mobile devices converter. The Pocket DVD Suite makes you enjoy your every favorite video on your mobile device, no matter the video format is DVD,VOB, DivX, XviD, MOV, RM, RMVB, MPEG, WMV, AVI or other. All the conversion processes are very easy and fast with high quality.



The Pocket DVD Suite software includes two products: Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper and Wondershare Pocket Video Converter. Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper is powerful DVD rip software which converts DVD to your mobile devices with high quality and fast conversion speed. It allows you to trim the excrescent or special parts of videos and check the audio track or caption of videos as you like. You can also convert entire movie, or just one or several chapters, even some part of a chapter. Wondershare Pocket Video Converter helps you convert almost all popular video formats such as VOB, DivX, XviD, MOV, RM, RMVB, MPEG, WMV, and AVI to mobile device formats (WMV/WMA/Mp3). In a word, you can enjoy your favorite videos on your mobile device very much with the great Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite is a bundle special offer for stretching your creativity containing Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper and Wondershare Pocket Video Converter which are priced at $29.95 separately. More details about them can be found at http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com. But Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite for Windows is available now only at $39.95 http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/pocket-dvd-studio.html



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare Software is dedicated to be a professional digital software developer and provider in the area of graphics, and audio & video multimedia applications system. Wondershare Colors your digital life. For further details, please visit us at our corporate web site: http://www.wondershare.com

