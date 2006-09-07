Wondershare Launches Pocket DVD Ripper

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --Wondershare Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper, the premiere video converter for movie lovers who want to watch popular videos anywhere and anytime. Comes with user-friendly interface and batch mode converting technology, you can easily and instantly convert DVD movies to WMV,WMA,MP3 formats with high quality for your Pocket PC,Palm,Smartphones and other mobile devices.



Compares with other similar software, except the common features such as flexible options for enhancing movies quality, supporting movie preview, etc, Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper has some unique features. It allows you to trim the excrescent or special parts of videos and check the audio track or caption of videos as you like. You can also convert entire movie, or just one or several chapters, even some part of a chapter. In a word, you can enjoy your favorite DVD movies on your mobile device very much with the great Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper for Windows is available now at $29.95 http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/pocket-dvd-ripper.html. At the same time, Wondershare run a bundle special offer called Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite for stretching your creativity which contains Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper and Wondershare Pocket Video Converter. More details about Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite can be found at:

http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/pocket-dvd-studio.html



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare Software is dedicated to be a professional digital software developer and provider in the area of graphics, and audio & video multimedia applications Software. Wondershare Colors your digital life. For further details, please visit us at our corporate web site: http://www.wondershare.com



