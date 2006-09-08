Wondershare Launches Pocket Video Converter

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Wondershare, Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare Pocket Video Converter, a powerful video converter for Pocket PC, Smart Phones, Palms, and more mobile devices. The Pocket Video Converter is capable of converting almost all popular video formats such as VOB, DivX, XviD, MOV, RM, RMVB, MPEG, WMV, AVI to mobile device format(WMV、WMA、Mp3). All the conversion processes are very easy and fast with high quality.



Compare with other similar software, except the common features such as flexible options for setting movies quality, supporting movie preview, etc, Wondershare Pocket Video Converter has some unique features. It allows you to trim the excrescent or special parts of videos and check the audio track or caption of videos as you like. You can also convert entire movie or just some part of it. In a word; you can enjoy your favorite videos on your mobile device very much with the great Wondershare Pocket Video Converter.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare Pocket Video Converter for Windows is available now at $29.95 http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/pocket-video-converter.html. At the same time, Wondershare run a bundle special offer called Wondershare Pocket DVD Studio for stretching your creativity which contains Wondershare Pocket DVD Ripper and Wondershare Pocket Video Converter. More details about Wondershare Pocket DVD Suite can be found at http://www.dvd-ripper-copy.com/pocket-dvd-studio.html



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare Software is dedicated to be a professional digital software developer and provider in the area of graphics, and audio & video multimedia applications system. Wondershare Colors your digital life. For further details, please visit us at our corporate web site: http://www.wondershare.com

