BMC Capital Provides $4.3M Loan for a Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, September 5, 2006, that it originated a $4.3 million loan for the refinance of a 64-room Hampton Inn at 1781 Fleischli Parkway in Cheyenne, Wyo.



“BMC’s hospitality products are unique in the small-balance loan market,” says Michael Johnston, a loan officer at BMC’s Dallas headquarters. “Loans for these kinds of properties are not common. But BMC Capital has a dedicated hospitality group with the knowledge and experience to fund them rapidly.” The Wyoming-based borrower received a five-year fixed rate mortgage with a 25-year amortization at 63 percent loan to value.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance hospitality loans and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



