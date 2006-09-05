Homelivingspaces.com Adds Resource for Louisiana-Mississippi Construction Companies

HomeLivingSpaces.com has added direct access to contractors, builders, remodeling, developers and installers working in the Louisiana - Mississippi rebuilding areas
Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Home Living Spaces has added direct access to our supply personnel via the website with a special link forwarded directly to our customer service for the contractors, builders, remodeling, developers and installers working in the Louisiana - Mississippi rebuilding areas. "We fill do to the large demand for the following quality building products, replacement window screens, screen material, screen room kits, room-wall panelized dividers and canopy cover material that construction companies and builders will require in the Katrina ravaged areas." stated Mark Ellis, Sales manger.
This gives our customers a quicker response time and turn around to getting the building products they need on completing their projects on time and within budget.
About Home Living Spaces
HomelivingSpaces.com manufactures quality do-it-yourself screen room kits, patio and deck covers, carport kits, replacement window screens for residential homes or commercial property, and room-wall dividers.
Free installation support. Ship Nationwide. Lifetime warranty on screen rooms.
Home Living Spaces is a privately held company located in Birmingham Alabama. Over 30 years experience in residential and commercial building industries.
For more information visit:
http://www.HomeLivingSpaces.com
Contact:
Marketing Dept
Home Living Spaces - Quality Matters
PO Box 715
Birmingham Alabama 35124
Marketing@HomeLivingSpaces.com
Sales Dept.
(205) 368-7226