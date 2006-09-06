World Vital Records Launches First International Data Set

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --World Vital Records launched its first international data set today containing 13, 585 Scottish Death Records from 1747-1868.



“This Scottish data launch is the first of many exclusive international data sets that we will offer to our users at World Vital Records. The name World Vital Records entails an international scope, and we are working diligently to make information from a variety of countries accessible,” said Yvette Arts, Executive Vice President, World Vital Records.



The Scottish Death Records were extracted from parish records of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland. Dr. Shauna C. Anderson, from the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Biology at Brigham Young University prepared the Scottish data sets.



The Scottish Death Records are a unique data set containing death records, as well as information about the cause of death (in some cases also the modern cause of death), the individual’s parish, county, and estimated date of birth. Each record also contains a geocoded map highlighting the location where the individual died.



"It is so exciting to add the geographic information to our international databases. This feature makes the data so much more useful to people doing research in geographic locations in which they may not be familiar. I do think that this will revolutionize international genealogy research,” said David Lifferth, Director of Development, World Vital Records.



World Vital Records is currently building international communities which will include vital records, podcasts, blogs, discussion boards, user generated content, and training from experts in genealogy and family history. Individuals who have an affiliation with genealogical or historical societies or consider themselves to be an expert and would like to assist WorldVitalRecords.com in setting up its virtual genealogical communities, should send an email to international@worldvitalrecords.com.



Volunteers who have experience with vital records, historical documents, biographical data, and are fluent with a foreign language or a native resident are especially needed. Individuals should include the country in which they are interested as well as their experience with genealogy as it pertains to that country.



