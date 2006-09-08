A New Book about the Yellow Pages by a Former Directory Consultant

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --If you ever wanted to know what goes on behind-the-scenes in the directory publishing business, a new book will tell you the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s called “Inside the Yellow Pages,” and is narrated by a former Yellow Page salesman. Jeffrey Hauser was hired by the Mountain Bell Yellow Pages in 1980 and worked for nearly 25 years as a premise salesman in the Phoenix, Arizona market area. The first half of the book covers his years from his early beginnings all the way until retirement, sparing no details about various Yellow Page publisher’s practices, pricing policies, and union and personnel issues that occurred in a little-known, nor understood, media industry.



The second half is directed toward businesses that desire information regarding their present and future Yellow Page advertising programs. He offers expert advice on every aspect from designing including copywriting and artwork, placement, tracking, the Internet, and budgeting. It is the result of years of writing experience, during which time Mr. Hauser has published two books, one of which is a novel. He also writes articles published on the Internet ranging from marketing to social issues. In addition, he writes about healthcare, relating back to a website that he and his wife Sue Marie, a former nurse, maintain. “thenurseschoice.com” provides health information and doctors referred by nurses.



“Inside the Yellow Pages” is a 6 x 9, 315-page paperback, sold by the publishing division of Amazon.com, BookSurge Publishing. It is available on-line for $18.95 plus shipping. Mr. Hauser maintains a website for those seeking additional information regarding this book at: poweradbook.com.



Contact: Jeffrey Hauser, Author at 480-314-7722 or email: jph948@yahoo.com



