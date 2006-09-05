Idokorro Releases Mobile Desktop for Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Motorola Smartphones

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2006 --Idokorro Mobile, Inc., a leading solutions provider for mobile network management, announced today that Mobile Desktop now supports Nokia, Motorola, and SonyEricsson smartphones, in addition to BlackBerry devices that have been supported since its launch in March 2006. Mobile Desktop allows people to use their wireless handheld to view the screen and control the mouse and keyboard of remote computers that are running Windows Terminal Services, Remote Desktop, or that have a VNC server.



Mobile Desktop can be used to connect to practically any kind of computer including Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Solaris, Novell Netware, QNX, and OS/2. With Mobile Desktop, users can troubleshoot issues on remote computers, access files back at the office, provide remote support, or access any application that is traditionally used on a desktop computer, all from their wireless handheld devices. Mobile Desktop also supports SSH connection tunneling for greater security.



“We are proud to provide Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Motorola phone users with the opportunity to expand the capabilities of their wireless devices,” says David MacFarlane, President of Idokorro Mobile. “Our current users have been very enthusiastic about the flexibility that Mobile Desktop has given them. It was clear we had to extend support to more wireless devices.”



Idokorro will be demonstrating the latest versions of its award-winning applications for wireless handhelds at CTIA Wireless IT & Entertainment 2006 from September 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles, CA.



The Idokorro suite of products offers users mobile access to networks, servers, applications, computers, and other devices, allowing them to fix problems faster and from almost anywhere, all with their wireless handheld. Idokorro applications increase efficiency and productivity while decreasing costs.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.



Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1(613)789.1818.



