HomeRemodelingAlabama.com Has Remodeled Its Internet Marketing Strategy

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Alabama Home Remodeling has remodeled its Internet marketing strategy with the help of KCA (http://www.keithcash.com) for its website presence and search engine marketing-SEM.



"KCA will be providing all of this Internet marking services, press news releases and increase sales leads by enlarging my Internet presence". Said Mr. Harry D. Ort, Vice President. Their services will enhance our other marketing programs



About Alabama Home Remodeling

HomeRemodelingAlabama.com/AHR, Inc is a family owned company that has been in business since 1988, with an outstanding reputation for superior products, quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.



Specializing in quality Shingle and Metal Roofing - Vinyl siding - Room additions - Sun room - Screen rooms - Decks - Deck room - Patio room - Remodeling - Kitchens - Baths - Plumbing - Electrical - Air conditioning and Heating - Tile and Brick work - Patio covers - Deck covers - Carports - Garages - Painting - Driveways - Windows - Doors



Alabama Home Remodeling/AHR, Inc. is a standing Member of Better Business Bureau



State, County and City Licensed - Licensed by Home Builders Licensure Board #6596



Over 20 years experience



AHR, Inc. is a privately held company located in Birmingham Alabama.

For more information visit:

http://www.HomeRemodelingAlabama.com



Contact:

Marketing

Alabama Home Remodeling

3804 3rd Avenue South

Birmingham Alabama 35222

Marketing@HomeRemodelingAlabama.com

(205) 595-9992



Service Areas Alabama USA

Jefferson County : Adamsville, Adger, Alton, Bessemer, Birmingham, Birmingham Metro, Bluff Park, Brookside, Cahaba Heights, Cardiff, Center Point, Clay, Crestline Heights, Docena, Dolomite, Fairfield, Fultondale, Gardendale, Graysville, Homewood, Hoover, Hueytown, Irondale, Kimberly, Leeds, McCalla, Midfield, Morris, Mount Olive, Mountain Brook, Mulga, New Castle, Palmerdale, Pinson, Pleasant Grove, Riverchase, Roebuck, Sayre, Shannon, Sylvan Springs, Southside, Tarrant, Trafford, Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Warrior, Watson



Shelby County : Alabaster, Calera, Chelsea, Columbiana, Harpersville, Helena, Indian Springs, Maylene, Montevallo, North Shelby County, Over the Mountain area, Pelham, Saginaw, Shelby, Siluria, Sterrett, Vandiver, Vincent, Westover, Wilsonville, Wilton



