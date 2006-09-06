Bold New Production Company Shoots to Produce Seven in 2007

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --Great Ideas Entertainment (GIE) is a new independent entertainment company in Los Angeles with a focus on commercial and film production blended with the management of both writers and directors.



The formation of Great Ideas Entertainment came about when CEO, Rich Owens, decided to move away from the talent management field and into production stating his “heart was more into filmmaking.” Owens retained his former management company’s right hand man, Charles Cooper, for the VP of Operations. Tad Atkinson was brought on as the company’s Secretary and Treasurer.



Although Owens has previously worked in the management field, he is no stranger to production. He has written and directed short films and television commercials and worked in production on blockbuster hits, Barbershop 2 and Gridiron Gang. Charles Cooper has also worked in production, behind the camera, after obtaining his degree in Communication and Media Arts from California State University. Cooper has worked with names like Michael Moore, Jello Biafra, Pablo Francisco and Sarah Silverman.



This bold new entertainment company has set a goal to produce seven films in 2007. Rich Owens has already acquired deals with the writers, directors and distributors for preparation of the new releases, and is now seeking production partners and investors.



As of current, Great Ideas Entertainment has two films in pre-production. They anticipate filming dates to start in October. The film scripts were originally written by Owens in 2005, and include an innovative suspense thriller and a clever comedy. Owens has hired writers Neil Kinsella and Talia Robinson to help rework the material and prepare the scripts for shooting. When asked why he brought in two supplementary writers, Owens said, "I don’t claim to be the best writer in the world. I am more of an idea man."



Great Ideas Entertainment’s distribution contacts have already expressed interest in national and international releases, with the company’s first film scheduled to begin shooting in October 2006 and potential interest from First Look, Liberation Entertainment, and The Weinstein Company, to name a few. Additionally, Great Ideas Entertainment has had distribution interest expressed from Robert Appenzeller of Moving Target Entertainment to handle distribution in the Philippines.



Great Ideas Entertainment has great intentions to produce television and film concepts to compete with the demanding international film market. At this time, they are seeking production partners and investors. Inquiries can be sent directly to Rich Owens at the Great Ideas Entertainment’s production office located at 1258 N Highland Avenue, Ste. 104, Los Angeles, 90038.



