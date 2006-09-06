WebAsyst announces new enhancements to its Project Manager™ software

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --WebAsyst™ announces an upgrade to its Project Manager application in WebAsyst Suite ™ - the company’s premier line of web based, collaborative software applications. The company has expanded project management capabilities with the addition of variable access rights control for users and groups.



Users can be granted full or limited access to project features. In particular, project administrators can assign access rights to users and user groups for every individual project. This powerful tool is activated by simply clicking on any combination of three levels of access: View, Task, Project. For more detailed information, please visit www.webasyst.net/project-management.htm.



Previously, all users had access to a list of projects and their description. However, the ability to modify a project was given only to a project manager. With this upgrade, developers added a functionality allowing additional users to add or remove features from a project, modify, or complete it.



When asked about this latest release, Vladimir N. Tuporshin, Managing Director of WebAsyst, commented: “Our team is constantly developing new WebAsyst features that would allow our customers utilize the product with greater ease and efficiency. With this upgrade, the application gains a powerful functionality which increases flexibility and efficiency for project managers.”



As always, this upgrade is free to existing customers. Furthermore, WebAsyst has offered free trial versions of its products since its inception. To sign up, go to http://www.webasyst.net/signup.php.



