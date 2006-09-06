Cashak Magazine Launches Fashion Bazaar

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --The wildly popular fashion and nightlife publication, Cashak Magazine, now offers its viewers direct online shopping through the site’s new fashion bazaar. Cashak Magazine’s fashion editor sorted through over 20,000 fashion items from top designers and companies. The best products for the Fall of 2006 were hand picked by the editor for feature in the bazaar. The fashion bazaar includes apparel like tops, jeans, dresses, sunglasses, shoes and handbags. Beauty products are also found in the bazaar. Cashak Magazine’s bazaar includes top designers like Christian Dior, Apple Bottoms, Ed Hardy, GUESS, Dolce & Gabbana, Juicy Couture among many others. The bazaar exclusively carries fashion for women. Cashak Magazine’s Bazaar is integrated with the publications revered fashion content on its website.



Cashak Magazine is a new fashion and nightlife publication that embraces new ideas. Christopher Cashak, the founder of Cashak Magazine, holds the core idea that: “Fashion is meant to be seen, not read about in articles.” Cashak Magazine primarily tells fashion’s story through pictures. Cashak Magazine is the first fashion publication photographed entirely on location in high-definition, wide-screen format. The photographs are comparable to motion-picture productions, with fashion showcase and entertainment value. In the publication, viewers will also find first-person interviews with leading professionals in the fashion industry. Based out of the emerging fashion market of Scottsdale, Arizona Cashak Magazine brings a new perspective to the industry from outside the traditional fashion hubs of New York City and Los Angeles.



The magazine also focuses on the other side of fashion- the night spots people wear designer clothes. Cashak Magazine covers nightlife action, fashion shows and other high-class events. The magazine is regarded as the premier fashion show producer in Phoenix and Scottsdale.



The new Cashak Magazine Bazaar, featuring the best hand picked fashion for the Fall of 2006, is now available on the publication’s website.



