China-Based Wholesale Electronics Shop Offers New Ecommerce Solution For Importing From Chinese Suppliers

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --The Chinese Electronics Wholesaler Chinavasion today announced the official launch of their online wholesale shop for consumer electronics: http://www.chinavasion.com



With its base of operations in the city of Shenzhen, in Mainland China just across the border from Hong Kong, Chinavasion aims to make its appeal as international as possible. Thanks to the ease of using their internet shop, customers from all over the world have found this a convenient way to buy discounted mp3 players, digital cameras and camcorders, and specialist products such as surveillance equipment. The Chinavasion website provides information for web wholesale buyers to compare products and order samples. Some of the customer feedback shown on their web pages show that even buyers from far-flung locations such as New Caledonia and the Marshall Islands can take advantage of the profitability of importing cheap electronics from Chinese manufacturers.



The Chinavasion online shop features products from over thirty different Chinese manufacturers, and wholesale importers can order them through a single invoice and payment system online. Another benefit boasted by Chinavasion is the lack of restrictive rules for new members: firstly, there are no minimum order quantities, so new buyers can easily order single items as samples, or order small quantities at regular intervals to avoid having to hold too much stock. Secondly, no buyer contracts are required, meaning importers aren't tied into any schedule for regular large orders if they don't want to. Finally, anyone from any country can be approved as a registered wholesale buyer, even private individuals or relatively small businesses such as EBay shops.



China is famous for cheaply mass-producing consumer goods, and the influx of low-priced products isn't going to slow down any time soon, according to Rose Li, Public Relations Director of Chinavasion. "We're seeing a massive surge of demand for Chinese-produced electronics, as businesses of all sizes compete to bring consumers the latest and best devices ahead of the pack. Now anyone, at any level of business and experience, can easily get into importing electronics from China." Li said.



For some new importers, sourcing "made in China" goods could raise doubts about product quality. Chinavasion's guarantees all products for 12 months and pre-checks items before they're dispatched. This is designed to give international buyers peace of mind so they can order via the online shop without having to visit China. Another element of trust is the ability to order single item samples, so the quality can be inspected prior to committing to large orders.



Chinavasion's online wholesale shop is split into product categories and sub-categories. For example, those interested in car electronics can find sub-listings of car DVD players, sun-visor monitors, car mp3 accessories, and so on. The product groupings allow quick price comparisons, and items can be added to and removed from the online shopping cart to produce on-the-fly wholesale price quotations.



Small or medium quantity orders are delivered in trackable packets with express couriers (e.g. FedEx, DHL) door-to-door, greatly simplifying and speeding up the process for buyers who may feel apprehensive about the logistics side of importing from China.



"Even for experienced business-people, it can seem too difficult to switch suppliers from local wholesalers to Chinese suppliers. Even though electronics sellers know they can profit more if they buy from China, the process of finding suppliers, negotiating prices, and being tied into large first orders can cause the firm to abandon their plan." Li commented. "Where Chinavasion comes in is putting the best quality products from many different factories in one place. New importers can check samples and order in quantity at great price discounts, and the whole process doesn't require you to speak Chinese or negotiate anything. You can complete a whole large-quantity import deal without ever having to visit China or speak to Chinese factories."



New users of the electronics wholesale shop can find help articles online at http://www.chinavasion.com/support and also open support tickets for English-language enquiries. "Not many Chinese electronics companies can make the importing process so painless." Says Rose Li. "We're confident that both new importers and experienced international electronics buyers will benefit from the support we can offer and the simplicity of this new system."



For further information about Chinavasion Electronics Wholesale, and to sign up as a wholesale buyer, visit http://www.chinavasion.com/



About Chinavasion Wholesale Co. Ltd.



Chinavasion is a Chinese-owned electronics wholesale company. It buys exclusively from Chinese factories and distributors and offers a wide range of consumer electronics products for wholesale buyers, including hard-to-find and specialist electronics products.



