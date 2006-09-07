Sciencesoft Invites to Meet at Helsinki ICT Week

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --ScienceSoft invites you to meet us at Helsinki ICT week the main Finnish ICT event in September 26-27, 2006. Helsinki ICT Week is the number one event in the field, arranged in co-operation with associations and public organizations linked to the industry. This very compact, very focused event that will allow ICT specialists and decision-makers to ponder the necessity of ICT functions for today's business operations.



ScienceSoft along with other top eastern European companies is proud to take part in the event and invites you to visit us at Stand e130 were we are presented.



ScienceSoft (http://www.scnsoft.com) has been in the market of offshore software development since 1989 being one of the most mature companies in the software development market of Eastern Europe with more than 17 years of experience. We specialize in offshore software development, doing software development projects for middle and big companies across the world.



Contact us (contact @ scnsoft.com) to schedule a meeting at the exhibition or visit us at Stand e130. We look forward to meeting you at Helsinki ICT week.



