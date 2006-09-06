Hackers Steal 19,000 Personal Customer Details from AT&T Online Store

London, England UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --Last weekend, hackers pilfered the personal data of nearly 19,000 DSL equipment customers through a vulnerability in AT&T’s online store. The affected site was shut down within hours of the attack being launched. In a statement, AT&T attributed the motive of the attack to a criminal market for illegally obtained personal information. In fact, the data also included customers’ credit card details.



To-date, AT&T has not provided details about how the site was hacked, however some unconfirmed reports attribute the website being vulnerable to Cross Site Scripting (XSS).



This attack did not come without cost to AT&T. The company notified each customer by e-mail and is now working with law enforcement officials to track down the hacker. AT&T committed to pay for credit monitoring services to protect those customers purchasing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) equipment online from possible fraud.



Assessing the security of a website



Websites with web applications such as shopping carts, forms, login pages and dynamic content, in general, are always a prime target for attack. To function fully, web applications require open and direct access to backend databases: if improperly coded, web applications become easy gateways to social security numbers, credit card details and even medical records. Hackers experiment heavily with a wide variety of techniques to lay their hands on this type of data since the pay-offs are enormous.



Acunetix WVS protects against these attacks including Cross Site Scripting and SQL Injection vulnerabilities. Furthermore, Acunetix protects against the embedding of Javascript malware in a web-page through its JavaScript Analyzer. Such protection secures all AJAX applications.



An automated check of AT&T’s website (using Acunetix WVS) could have prevented this attack and saved the company from denting its reputation and the subsequent loss of customer trust.



Acunetix provides free audit to help companies determine the security of their websites



Enterprises who would like to have their website security checked can register for a free audit by visiting www.acunetix.com/security-audit. Participating enterprises will receive a summary audit report showing whether their website is secure or not. Summary reports will be delivered within five business days of submission.



About Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner



Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner ensures website security by automatically checking for SQL injection, Cross site scripting and other vulnerabilities. It checks password strength on authentication pages and automatically audits shopping carts, forms, dynamic content and other web applications. As the scan is being completed, the software produces detailed reports that pinpoint where vulnerabilities exist.



About Acunetix



Acunetix was founded to combat the alarming rise in web attacks. Its flagship product, Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, is the result of several years of development by a team of highly experienced security developers. Acunetix is a privately held company with headquarters based in Europe (Malta), a US office in Seattle, Washington and an office in London, UK. For more information about Acunetix, visit: http://www.acunetix.com; http://www.acunetix.de.



All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.



