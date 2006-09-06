SoftX Releases New Version of its Popular Information Storage Program SoftX Secure Notes

Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2006 --SoftX.org, a vendor of Pocket PC software products, officially announced today the release of the new version of its software program SoftX Secure Notes v2.6, the latest version of its highly-regarded software program for people who need one place to keep all of their personal information, and who needs to keep it private and secure.



Keeping track of the many passwords, credit card numbers, logins and other such information that we use in every day life can present a big problem to many people. This problem is especially acute as such information needs to be readily available, yet secure so that no one else can not access it.



SoftX Secure Notes brings you the ideal solution to this problem. It enables you to keep your information in one encrypted file on your computer and your handheld device (such as Pocket PC). This means that your important information is collated in one place, where it can be easily accessed by you at all times, whilst remaining highly secure.



In this new version, you can view the contents of several files more quickly; simply by scanning over the file icons with your mouse. This makes it quicker to find a specific piece of information, and to view a large amount of information contained in different files.



Pricing and Availability



SoftX Secure Notes includes free tech support and free one year program upgrades.



SoftX Secure Notes is available for sale at SoftX.org for US $14.95



The free 14-day trial version is available via an electronic download from www.softx.org.



About SoftX



Launched in 2005, the SoftX is focused on creating practical, everyday software programs for hand held devices such as Pocket PC's and Smart phones. Further information is available at info@softx.org



