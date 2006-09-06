Migo Software Signs $2.0 Million Agreements with Kingston Technology

Redwood City, CA-- 09/06/2006 --Migo Software, Inc. (OTC: MIGO.OB) today announced the signing of a License Agreement with Kingston Technology Corporation. The renewable $1.850 million License Agreement grants Kingston, the independent global leader in memory products, a worldwide license to bundle and market Migo software on its entire flash drive line of products through December 2007. Separately, Migo Software also announced the signing of a Stock Purchase Agreement whereby Kingston has invested $150,000.



"We’re honored that Kingston not only recognizes the value that Migo adds to their flash drive line, but also that they have become a shareholder in Migo Software," said Migo Software CEO Kent Heyman. "Kingston started by bundling Migo with their ‘Data Traveler II Plus – Migo Edition’; that turned out to be so successful that they’re now expanding Migo to other products in the flash product line. This agreement will bring Migo to millions of new users."



Migo software provides computer users a safe, easy-to-use, traceless method of working on personal files and their own email - including Microsoft Outlook® and Outlook Express® - on borrowed computers, eliminating the need to bring along a PC or laptop of their own. Users connect their Migo-enabled device to a handy PC, and with a few clicks that PC turns into their own, right down to the wallpaper on their screen, for as long as they need it. When finished, Migo leaves no trace of their personal files behind, and upon returning home it synchronizes that work with their own home or office PC. A demonstration of Migo can be found at http://migosoftware.com/takethetour.php.



"This agreement is a significant development for both companies," said Mark Leathem, Director of Product Marketing for Kingston. "Now that we can add Migo to our other flash products, we can deliver an exciting new combination of technologies to help our customers increase their mobility. Carrying a Kingston drive now will mean carrying their PC along, complete with email and personal data. We look forward to further projects with Migo Software."



About Kingston Technology Corporation

Kingston Technology Corporation is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. Kingston, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and distributes memory products for desktops, laptops, servers and printers, and flash memory products for PDAs, mobile phones, digital cameras and MP3 players. Kingston has manufacturing facilities in California, Malaysia, Taiwan and China, and serves a network of distributors, OEMs, and retail customers in more than 3,000 locations worldwide. For more information please call (800)337-8410, or visit www.kingston.com.



About Migo Software

Located at 555 Twin Dolphin Drive, Suite 650, Redwood City, CA, Migo Software, Inc. (OTCBB:MIGO.OB) is a global provider of secure mobile computing software. With its patent-pending technology, the Company’s award-winning Migo® synchronization and PC portability software increases business and personal computing portability, allowing users to take their Outlook® and Outlook Express® email on a portable storage device.



Migo Software’s website, found at www.migosoftware.com, provides additional information on the full line of Migo mobile computing products.



