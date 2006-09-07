Applied Ethics Certification Is Now Online

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --A certification in applied ethics may be obtained totally through distance study online. The result of a collaboration of business, education and government organizations, the program addresses the need for certified character and ethics trainers worldwide.



“A Certified Applied Ethicist (CAE) is a professional who involves his or her community in character and ethics development”, states LaFonda Oliver, spokeswoman and Director of Communications for CEFE, The Center for Ethics in Free Enterprise, a non profit division of Global Academy Online, Inc., is the sponsor of the advanced training program. Completion leads to the Certified Applied Ethicist (CAE) recognition.



According to Oliver, “A Certified Applied Ethicist can be a community leader, grade school teacher, professional, or an average concerned citizen desiring to instill in their community right mindedness, character development. A CAE trained specialist notes Oliver, encourages and works with community leaders to boost a community’s grass roots integrity and character.



By being online, candidates may undertake applied ethics study anywhere in the world, night or day and at their convenience. A CAE professional recognition is reserved for trainees who have successfully navigated the complete certification program. All graduates are awarded lifetime membership in the non-profit Applied Ethics Institute, a professional ethics membership organization.



The CAE Program was created and developed by CEFE founder and author, Professor Fred DiUlus, the CEO of Global Academy Online, Inc, CEFE’s sponsor and principal benefactor. “While collaborating with many of the worlds largest organizations,” DiUlus states, “we were able to build a framework online of what organizations and communities were looking for in skilled applied ethics practitioners and trainers.” The online framework is offered through CEFE’s sister organization Powered by Global, an online learning management system that permits students and trainers to work closely together regardless of where either of them is located.



Applicants for certification must be at least high school graduates, employed full time for at least three years, and evidence via written application a personal desire to train and teach others character development and ethics. Certification training information may be acquired by visiting the CEFE website at www.cefe.org.



Certified applied ethics training begins the first of every calendar month throughout the year.



