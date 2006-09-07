September Issue of “Leadership Matters” Examines Effectiveness of Nonprofit Boards

oston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --Nonprofit board members were once thought to be effective if they donated funds or services, or persuaded others to donate, at a certain level to the organization. According to research conducted by the Bridgespan Group in collaboration with the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation, fundraising is still important, but it is no longer sufficient to help organizations deal with growing needs, challenges, and regulations confronting the sector.



Insights from the research appear in the September issue of “Leadership Matters.” Published by Bridgestar, a nonprofit initiative of the Bridgespan Group dedicated to attracting, connecting and supporting senior leaders for the sector, the current “Leadership Matters” discusses key steps board can take improve effectiveness.



Many boards take a “checklist” approach to ensure they are meeting their minimum oversight responsibilities such as oversight of the executive director, financial health and controls and legal activities such as independent audits.



“But oversight alone is not sufficient to create an effective board,” notes David Simms, Managing Director, Bridgestar. “Instead, the Bridgespan team found that how the board does its work is as important as what it does. By evaluating the five critical factors discussed in detail in the current ‘Leadership Matters’ – people, culture, decision-making processes, information flows, and structures – organizations can bring clarity to what they need from their boards, and what each board member can provide, based on his or her skills and interests. The article notes that the solution for how to become a more effective board will generally be different for each organization because each of those factors vary widely from one organization to the next. But addressing those five factors will help answer questions about how to choose the ‘right’ approaches for each organization.”



