New Version of Heaventools PE Explorer R4 Provides Support for Files Packed with Upack

Heaventools Software (www.heaventools.com), creator of PE Explorer, announced today version 1.98 R4 of PE Explorer for inspecting and editing Windows executable files. PE Explorer provides software engineers the necessary tools for disassembly and inspection of unknown binaries, modifying the properties of executable files and customizing and translating their resources. With PE Explorer, they can apply a professional approach to research and reverse engineering of win32 PE executables.



Leveraging the power of PE Explorer Disassembler, customers can rapidly analyze the procedures and libraries a malware executable uses without ever activating the executable itself - a great advantage over debuggers where malicious code needs to be run to be analyzed. In addition to its previous roster of supported file types, PE Explorer R4 now supports for obfuscated executable files packed with Upack.



A rich visual interface and trouble-free, advanced capabilities makes it easy and fun for new users to get started with digging into any executable. PE Explorer offers a thorough look at PE (portable executable) file structure and all of the resources in the file, and tells you just about every little detail you could possibly want to know about a PE file. Once inside, file structure can be analyzed and optimized, problems diagnosed, changes made and resources repaired. Click an executable file to immediately display and edit any images, strings, or icons present in the file. Power users will appreciate the plug-in API and ability to view a list of the files that are required for an application to run or for a DLL to load, a list of exported and imported functions, the manifest wizard to easily mark the application as XP-enabled.



Availability and Pricing



PE Explorer is immediately available for download and purchase with the (USD) price for a single-user personal license starting at $129, a single-user business license is $199.



PE Explorer runs on Windows 98/NT/2000/XP/2003. A 30-day free trial may be downloaded from: http://www.heaventools.com/download.htm



About Heaventools Software



Founded in 2000, Heaventools Software is dedicated to providing and supporting the highest quality resource editing software available for Windows. One of the core competences of Heaventools Software is our proven ability to be the best that we can be within a narrow specialization area. We have developed a number of targeted advanced solutions for inspection and editing of executable files. Our partnership with Borland as a Technology Partner allows us to provide products with a very strong emphasis on peeking inside Delphi applications and packages. Our software solutions are affordable to the single professional Windows developer, yet powerful enough for large corporate projects. Our flagship product, PE Explorer has received excellent feedback from both the press and the development community. Visit Heaventools on the Web at www.heaventools.com



