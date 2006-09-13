Newest Perk for Brides-to-be: The Brides Advantage Card

Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2006 --An opportunity to participate in a program that positively serves their target audience, is now available to local Arizona wedding vendors courtesy of Brides Advantage, LLC. Operating from its web portal bridesadvantage.com, the emerging Tucson Company is, for a limited time, offering wedding vendors, a free basic membership listing in the Brides Advantage Card program.



The program offers merchants a unique point-of-contact to access, influence and reward their target audience. And with numerous product and service providers, all vying for a staring role in one of life’s most cherished events, savvy merchants jump at the opportunity to promote and distinguish their product or service by aligning with the Brides Advantage Card program.



“Having been a part of more than a few weddings, and seeing the stress that evolves from budget constraints and the seemingly never ending process of selecting vendors, I got the idea to institute a simplified method for merchants to offer exclusive, valuable discounts, and, to give brides a passport to easily access these instant savings on the things they need to achieve the wedding of their dreams.,” explained Charmaine Thomas, president of Brides Advantage.



Brides Advantage is the only national bride discount card retailer of its kind that connects brides and leading wedding product and service providers. Cardholders enjoy easy access to significant savings, with no points to collect; and vendors increase their market shares in the wedding industry by extending discounts that are generous, exclusive, and honored at the time of purchase.



“It is our goal to secure valuable discounts on the best products and services the industry has to offer,” says Cristina Roman-Jenkins, company vice president. “And, we are constantly striving to establish relationships and marketing initiatives that increase the value of the Card for our cardholders, and serve to exceed our partners’ marketing expectations and goals.”



The Brides Advantage Card program launches in January 2007, and Cards will be sold for the first time at the Bridal Fashion Debut event in Phoenix, AZ on January 6th and 7th. Cards will also be sold via the companies’ toll free number 877-411-BRIDE, at bridesadvantage.com, and at participating local retail establishments. Concurrently, nationally distribution begins at the Great Bridal Expo events in Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, Detroit, Anaheim, and Phoenix.



Arizona vendors are encouraged to visit bridesadvantage.com to get full program details and to take advantage of current special offers. Brides-to-be are also invited to visit the site and sign up to receive Brides Advantage Card email updates.



For information: http://www.bridesadvantage.com or

Contact: cthomas@bridesadvantage.com

Phone: 877-411-BRIDE



