Asia Blog Awards announces top 10 finalists for Best Malaysia Blog Q1 2006/2007

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --The Asia Blog Awards (ABA) “Best Malaysia Blog” finalists have been announced. Blog enthusiasts and individuals interested in participating can visit the ABA http://asiablogawards.com/?p=28



Voters are required to rank all 10 of the nominated sites. The nominees for Best Malaysia Blog Q1 2006/2007 are as follows:



• BlackJetta - http://blackjetta.blogspot.com/

• Cheeserland - http://www.cheeserland.com/

• Clueless Person’s Lair - http://clueless-thoughts.blogspot.com/

• Desidarata - http://desiderata2000.blogspot.com/

• Fireangelism - http://www.fireangelism.com/

• kurtlow.com - http://www.kurtlow.com/

• myAsylum - http://asylum60.blogspot.com/

• MySabah - http://www.mysabah.com/wordpress/

• Quaintly - http://www.quaintly.net/

• TV Smith’s Dua Sen - http://www.tvsmith.net.my/duasen/



The Asia Blog Awards (http://asiablogawards.com)were created to help recognize the contribution of individuals and groups that operate web-logs within continental Asia. Some of the categories include:



Best Asia Travel Blog

Best Asia Podcast/Video Blog

Best Mekong-region blog

Best Taiwan Blog

Best Malaysia Blog

Best Hong Kong Blog

Best Singapore Blog

Best Asia Diarist

Best Philippine Blog

Best ‘Rest of Asia’ Blog

Best Asia Sex Blog

Best Bangladesh Blog

Best South Asia Blog

Best Korea Blog

Best Japan Blog

Best Asia Business/Economy Blog

Best China Blog

Best Asia Group Blog

Best India Blog

Best Asia Photo Blog

Best Asia BGLT Blog



The poll will be launched shortly. Please take the time to review the nominated sites at Best Malaysia Blog. http://asiablogawards.com/?p=28



