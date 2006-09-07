Asia Blog Awards announces top 10 finalists for Best Malaysia Blog Q1 2006/2007

Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --The Asia Blog Awards (ABA) “Best Malaysia Blog” finalists have been announced. Blog enthusiasts and individuals interested in participating can visit the ABA http://asiablogawards.com/?p=28
Voters are required to rank all 10 of the nominated sites. The nominees for Best Malaysia Blog Q1 2006/2007 are as follows:
• BlackJetta - http://blackjetta.blogspot.com/
• Cheeserland - http://www.cheeserland.com/
• Clueless Person’s Lair - http://clueless-thoughts.blogspot.com/
• Desidarata - http://desiderata2000.blogspot.com/
• Fireangelism - http://www.fireangelism.com/
• kurtlow.com - http://www.kurtlow.com/
• myAsylum - http://asylum60.blogspot.com/
• MySabah - http://www.mysabah.com/wordpress/
• Quaintly - http://www.quaintly.net/
• TV Smith’s Dua Sen - http://www.tvsmith.net.my/duasen/
The Asia Blog Awards (http://asiablogawards.com)were created to help recognize the contribution of individuals and groups that operate web-logs within continental Asia. Some of the categories include:
Best Asia Travel Blog
Best Asia Podcast/Video Blog
Best Mekong-region blog
Best Taiwan Blog
Best Malaysia Blog
Best Hong Kong Blog
Best Singapore Blog
Best Asia Diarist
Best Philippine Blog
Best ‘Rest of Asia’ Blog
Best Asia Sex Blog
Best Bangladesh Blog
Best South Asia Blog
Best Korea Blog
Best Japan Blog
Best Asia Business/Economy Blog
Best China Blog
Best Asia Group Blog
Best India Blog
Best Asia Photo Blog
Best Asia BGLT Blog
The poll will be launched shortly. Please take the time to review the nominated sites at Best Malaysia Blog. http://asiablogawards.com/?p=28