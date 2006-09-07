Biomaxx Systems Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding With UNA Water GMBH to Study Bio-Ethanol Production in Bihac, Bosnia

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --Biomaxx Systems Inc. (Other OTC: BMXSF) is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNA Water GMBH (UNA Water) of Sonvilier, Switzerland. Under the terms of the MOU, Biomaxx Systems Inc. will prepare a feasibility study for the viability of ethanol production from corn and sugar beets in the region of Bihac, Bosnia. UNA Water has selected Bihac in Bosnia for its proximity to the Swiss market and the cost effectiveness of locating a production facility in Bosnia. Biomaxx Systems Inc. will introduce our proprietary ethanol production technologies to UNA Water, which have distinct advantages over conventional ethanol production technologies.



UNA Water seeks to build a facility capable of producing 10 million litres of ethanol per month and has distribution agreements in place. The ethanol produced will be blended with gasoline to be used as a transport fuel in vehicles in Switzerland. UNA Water has selected Biomaxx Systems to provide them with a distinct competitive advantages based on the advanced production capabilities of the Biomaxx ethanol process. The proposed feasibility study will outline the commercial viability of a production facility by analyzing feedstock availability, feedstock pretreatment, capital costs, refining costs, operating expenditures, geographic considerations, available ethanol processes, supply chain management, and potential environmental, economic and regulatory issues.



According to Ronald Crowe, President of Biomaxx Systems – “ This opportunity is significant in its nature as Biomaxx Systems will be given the opportunity to introduce our emerging ethanol technologies and expertise to the European market.”



"UNA Water GMBH is a Swiss-Bosnian company with offices in Sonvilier, Switzerland and Bihac, Bosnia. BioMaxx Systems Inc. and UNA Water GMBH are together pioneering the eastern European countries for ethanol production, based on the technology and expertise from BioMaxx Systems Inc.. We are also trying to establish ourselves in the Swiss market, together with our partners. We are happy to say, that we are caring about our environment and already looking into the future to provide the next generation with renewable energy sources.



Our project is supported by the Government of Bosnia and our financial partners in Switzerland. We are happy to say, that we found support from the Axpo Group EGL, based in Dietikon, Switzerland, which will be involved actively in this project. Our aim is to expand our business into Switzerland and other European countries.



In overall, we are very excited to work together with BioMaxx Systems Inc. and we are committed to achieve our goal to be the leading market leader in Europe for Ethanol production." says Mr. Abdic Enes



About UNA Water GMBH



UNA Water GMBH, based in Sonvilier, Switzerland, has secured contracts to supply ethanol to the Swiss market and has secured feedstock, land and required facilities to build a state of the art ethanol production facility in Bihac, Bosnia.



About Biomaxx Systems Inc.



Biomaxx Systems Inc.’s corporate mandate is to promote clean, efficient and safe energy alternatives and to reduce emissions and control green house gas emissions for the Global alternative fuel markets. Biomaxx Systems Inc. plans to develop proprietary biotechnology processes to improve the efficiency of fermentation process used to produce bio-fuels and intends on licensing this technology.



Biomaxx Systems Inc. also provides professional consulting services in the fields of Biotechnology, Bio Fuels, Renewable energy and related specializations. Biomaxx will leverage the knowledge of our experienced professionals and consultants with distinct specializations in the key areas of biotechnology and bio-energy. Biomaxx Systems Inc. is a Canadian company with international reach, covering most global markets.



Safe Harbour Statement:



