SC Company Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing

"If you want to find out which companies are going to change the world, look at the Inc. 500. These are the most innovative, dynamic, fast-growth companies in the nation, the ones coming up with solutions to some of our most intractable ills, creating systems that let us conduct business faster and easier, and manufacturing products we soon discover we can't live without.”

-Inc. Editor Jane Berentson



Founded in 2005, Greenville based SDI ranks on this year’s Top 500 list at 241 with a 3-year growth rate of 528.9%.



Our rapid growth is largely because we bring highly integrated, comprehensive technology solutions to an underserved market. Businesses today are challenged with getting their technology solutions to work cohesively and partners with the in-house ability to help are largely focused solely on enterprise level companies.



We have unparalleled expertise in our market space and are well suited to bring enterprise level solutions and support to the smaller and mid-sized companies.



Our mission is to provide our customers with hardware, software, network engineering, software integration, IP telephony, wireless infrastructure, and project management that is superior to anyone else.



