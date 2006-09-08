Best-Service-Online.com - Service Provider Addresses Needs for Louisiana - Mississippi Business Broadband Replacement Service

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Best Service Online has re-engineered its customer service structure to provide business internet broadband services quicker to the rebuilding efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi areas. Our relationships with respected B2B Telecom companies throughout the Louisiana and Mississippi has put us with a foot hold in the broadband for business market in these areas. Our website has a dedicated link for assistance to businesses in their rebuilding efforts. All transactions processed goes directory to customer service. Best is able to assist and provide business service on DSL, T1, PRI, DS1, DS3, T3 OC3, Internet, and other broadband services.



About Best Service Online

Best is a service provider on finding the best pricing on business T1 service. We have relationships with respected B2B internet-telecom businesses throughout the country. Our Internet-Telecom professionals assist and provide business broadband DSL, T1, DS1, DS3, T3, OC3, PRI for companies nationwide.



Best is committed to getting you the best value for internet-broadband service



Over 17 years experience



Best Service Online is a privately held company located in Birmingham Alabama.

