Flash-based Quizzes Created in Minutes

Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Tanida Software announces today the release of Tanida Quiz Builder 1. This quick and remarkably easy tool enables you to create quizzes and tests to evaluate the performance of pupils, students or trainees. With its intuitive interface and easy-to-follow forms, you can jumpstart your first quiz project in a few simple steps. Simply select a question type, type in a question and answers, hit "Enter" and then go through this sequence again until a quiz is created. Quiz Builder gives you a choice of 8 question types, an opportunity to add images and immediate feedback to each question. You can customize your own grading system too. The output can be deployed on a web site or a CD-ROM as a Flash file (SFW), a standalone executable (EXE) or a Word document (DOC).



Compared to complex CBT authoring tools, Tanida Quiz Builder's ease of use really stands out. The interface is incredibly simple, and you will be able to design a quiz and customize its properties in a few minutes without ever reading the user manual. The program allows you to incorporate up to 8 types of questions, including True/False, Multiple Choice, Multiple Answer, Fill-In-The-Blank, Matching and Click Map. Each question may have its own point system and an image, which adds interest to a quiz and makes a question clear. Quiz Builder allows you to provide quiz-takers with a feedback based on their answers. What's more, you can display results and specify actions that quiz-takers follow when they complete a quiz. The program supports score reporting (AICC, SCORM 1.2 and 2004), as well as posting to server scripts.



Please, follow the link below to read the detailed overview of Tanida Quiz Builder 1:

http://www.quiz-builder.com/features.html



Pricing and Availability

Tanida Quiz Builder 1 is compatible with all versions of Windows OS and costs $199 (USD) for a single-user license and $119 (USD) for an educational license. Discounts for buyers of multiple licenses are available (please, refer to www.quiz-builder.com/buy.html). Licensed customers are entitled to a yearly maintenance and support, which includes all updates, upgrades and technical support free of charge for 12 months from the date of purchase. Additional information on Tanida Quiz Builder, tutorials, samples, as well as its free 15-day evaluation copy (with a watermark on the output) is available from www.quiz-builder.com.



About Tanida Software

Founded in 2000, Tanida Software is an Information Technology company, developing e-learning software for home and office use. Tanida's clients include thousands of corporate, government, academic organizations and many individual users worldwide who use their software to quickly create rich, interactive learning content resources. The company currently offers two premier products, Demo Builder 5 and Quiz Builder 1, that enable learning professionals and subject-matter experts create e-learning tutorials, demos, quizzes and tests. For more information, please visit http://www.tanida-software.com.



