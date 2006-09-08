Virtual Coatings Conference to Feature Deacom Lean Manufacturing Program

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Jay Deakins, founder of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System, will present on Thursday, September 28th from 2-3:30 p.m. (ET) at the Federation of Societies for Coatings Technology (FSCT) Virtual Learning Conference. Deakins’ presentation, “ERP as a Leaning Tool for Paint and Coatings Manufacturers,” will demonstrate how process manufacturers can improve their sales, purchasing, inventory control, production, and accounting processes with a single, integrated ERP software system.



“A truly lean paint and coating manufacturer is lean in all areas, not just in the lab or store,” says Deakins. “As a fully integrated ERP system manages each function, it’s naturally a perfect tool to help process companies seek out and reduce redundancies, wasted motion, and wasted resources within every department for total optimal operation.”



Attendees of the online “ERP Software” program will gain insight into developing and implementing effective lean initiatives for their entire manufacturing business. For complete FSCT Virtual Learning Conference and registration information, visit www.coatingstech.org.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.



