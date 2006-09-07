Womenscommunity.com Partners With the Highest Quality Education and Resources Including the Prominent Michael Port

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2006 --Denise Trifiletti, Founder of WomensCommunity.com walks her talk. She focuses on her passion and strength: creating Power Partnerships with the “best of the best”. Committed to the growth of women from aspiring to seasoned women entrepreneurs, she continuously seeks and finds Power Partners™ who can provide the maximum value for her members. She is now partnered with Michael Port, a premier internet market guru who helps entrepreneurs to identify their ideal target client and market niche and to also create informational products for increase profits. His well known programs include: Book Yourself Solid and Traffic School. Michael Port states that a key aspect of our programs is the power of collaboration and women are “natural” collaborators. Michael Port and WomensCommunity.com will be cross promoting each others valuable products and services as recommended resources on their websites.



We have engaged in an exciting “all-win” Power Partnership™ for mutual gain of all!



WomensCommunity.com helps women in business start, expand, and grow their businesses through the creation of Power Partnerships (strategic alliances, joint ventures) – the key to building a blockbuster business while living a life of balance and joy.



WomensCommunity.com is conducting a Grand Launch of its new online community with the following complimentary and educational Teleseminars presented by businesswomen experts:



· Thursday, September 14, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: Building Power Partnerships & Corporate Sponsorships

· Thursday, September 21, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: When & How to Hire

· Thursday, September 28, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: How to Keep the Cash Flowing

· Thursday, October 5, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: Business Planning & Operations

· Thursday, October 12, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: Marketing Tips: Do’s and Don’ts

· Thursday, October 19, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: The Secrets to Wealthy Health



To join the Launch, visit http://www.WomensCommunity.com, register and receive a bonus gift:



recorded telesession: The Power of Affiliate and Joint Venture Partnerships for greater Profits!



WomensCommunity.com presents a model of creativity and collaboration. The model includes Established Entrepreneurs sharing their expertise with Start-Up Entrepreneurs, who in turn assist Women in Transition – creating an “all–win” Partnership. Key to the success of the model,



WomensCommunity.com helps women in business to:



1) Form Power Partnerships for accelerated profitability

2) Create information products to generate more income

3) Gain advice, support and resources for accountability 24/7



Denise’s sales success and experience as an associate of Dr. Stephen Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, led her to the realization that creating an online Women’s Community would give experienced businesswomen the opportunity to share their expertise with one another, while giving new businesswomen the opportunity to learn from those who have created higher levels of entrepreneurial success. Trifiletti is author of Create the Business Breakthrough You Want, along with Brian Tracy, Mark Victor Hansen and other business gurus.



Trifiletti says, “Rather than doing traditional business networking and joining referral groups, focus on building a Power Partner team. Identify those who can help you the most; those to help you to sell your informational products, build your global platform, increase your market reach, and provide business solutions, business strategies, best practices, support and accountability. They become your “hand-picked” networking and referral organization and Power Partners™”.



The WomensCommunity.Com model allows women to access the knowledge and resources of successful women experts. Discussion Forums, Power Partnership Mastermind groups, educational teleseminars, a rich library of resources and articles, a Members Directory, and Online Store are all available. WomensCommunity.Com is the most comprehensive resource for women in business.



Visit http://www.WomensCommunity.com for details on new membership offers for Established Entrepreneurs, Start-Up Entrepreneurs, and Women in Transition. Join WomensCommunity.com with a Power Pal/Partner during our Grand Launch and both receive a complimentary Advanced Power Partnerships E-Workbook and Street Smarts Internet Marketing E-Book. (Total value $25).



