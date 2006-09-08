WomensCommunity.com Teaches Women in Business

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2006 --Denise Trifiletti, Founder of WomensCommunity.com is on a passionate mission to help women in business start, expand, and grow their businesses through the creation of Power Partnerships (strategic alliances, joint ventures) – which is the key to building a blockbuster business while living a life of balance and joy. She is cracking the code of collaboration and the myth of “having to do it all” while helping women to increase their sales and profits.



WomensCommunity.com is conducting a Grand Launch of its new online community with the following complimentary and educational Teleseminars presented by businesswomen experts:



· Thursday, September 14, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: Building Power Partnerships & Corporate Sponsorships

· Thursday, September 21, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: When & How to Hire

· Thursday, September 28, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: How to Keep the Cash Flowing

· Thursday, October 5, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: Business Planning & Operations

· Thursday, October 12, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: Marketing Tips: Do’s and Don’ts

· Thursday, October 19, 12:00 – 1:15 EST: The Secrets to Wealthy Health



To join the Launch, visit http://www.WomensCommunity.com, register and receive a bonus gift:



recorded telesession: The Power of Affiliate and Joint Venture Partnerships for greater Profits!



WomensCommunity.com presents a model of creativity and collaboration. The model includes Established Entrepreneurs sharing their expertise with Start-Up Entrepreneurs, who in turn assist Women in Transition – creating an “all–win” Partnership. Key to the success of the model,



WomensCommunity.com helps women in business to:



1) Form Power Partnerships for accelerated profitability

2) Create information products to generate more income

3) Gain advice, support and resources for accountability 24/7



Denise’s sales success and experience as an associate of Dr. Stephen Covey, author of The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, led her to the realization that creating an online Women’s Community would give experienced businesswomen the opportunity to share their expertise with one another, while giving new businesswomen the opportunity to learn from those who have created higher levels of entrepreneurial success. Trifiletti is author of Create the Business Breakthrough You Want, along with Brian Tracy, Mark Victor Hansen and other business gurus.



Trifiletti says, “Rather than doing traditional business networking and joining referral groups, focus on building a Power Partner team. Identify those who can help you the most; those to help you to sell your informational products, build your global platform, increase your market reach, provide business solutions, business strategies, best practices, support and accountability. They become your “hand-picked” networking and referral organization and Power Partners™”.



The WomensCommunity.Com model allows women to access the knowledge and resources of successful women experts. Discussion Forums, Power Partnership Mastermind groups, educational teleseminars, a rich library of resources and articles, a Members Directory, and Online Store are all available. WomensCommunity.Com is the most comprehensive resource for women in business.



Visit http://www.WomensCommunity.com for details on new membership offers for Established Entrepreneurs, Start-Up Entrepreneurs, and Women in Transition. Join WomensCommunity.com with a Power Pal/Partner during our Grand Launch and both receive a complimentary Advanced Power Partnerships E-Workbook and Street Smarts Internet Marketing E-Book. (total value $25).



